The fifth hour nutrition and wellness class made no bake cookies Oct. 25 at Mexico High School. Teacher Karen Ford and her students, or as she calls them, “foodies” made chocolate chip cookies the prior week. This time, they tried cooking the batter on top of the stove. The students used a candy thermometer as they cooked, and Ford said they it was a successful project. “I can honestly say they came out good, as I did get one cookie to try,” she said.

Ingredients

1 stick (1/2 c.) of butter

2 c. sugar

½ c. milk

1/3 c. cocoa powder

½ c. peanut butter (smooth)

1 ½ t. vanilla extract

3 c. Quaker Quick Cooking Oats (1 minute oats)

Directions

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat.

Stir in sugar until combined.

Pour in the milk and stir until combined – keep the heat low, you don’t want it to boil just yet.

Stir in cocoa powder.

Increase the heat to medium and wait until it comes to a boil, stirring constantly.

Candy thermometer reach 226 to 228 degrees F.

The key is let it boil only for 1 minute.