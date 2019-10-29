A generator housed in an exterior structure at a Mexico home without adequate ventilation caught fire Saturday damaging the structure and a portion of the home's exterior.

Mexico Department of Public Safety was called at about 2:51 a.m. to the 600 block of Macfarlane in reference to a woman yelling for help. Officers found a fire on the back patio of a home in that block.

Additional personnel were dispatched and the fire was extinguished.

An investigation found the home's residents were using a gas-powered generator to power their home. The generator had reportedly failed and one of the residents went outside to start it again. The fumes ignited, burning the generator structure and some of the surrounding material, according to a department news release. The resident had minor burns and was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain by the Audrain Ambulance District. The fire was extinguished before entering the home, but a section of the home's siding burned and melted.