A Mexico teen suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after crashing a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Lakeview and Fairground streets.

Ahrajah Givens, 16, was traveling east on Lakeview and attempted to turn south onto Fairground at too high a speed, according to a Mexico Department of Public Safety news release. The Pathfinder crossed the northbound lane of Fairground, left the roadway and rolled up a utility pole guy wire before rolling onto its roof.

Givens was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain for injury treatment and was released. Other unnamed vehicle occupants were uninjured and there was no other damage from the crash, according to the news release.