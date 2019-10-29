Sunday morning church service was held Oct. 20 in the dining room. In the afternoon, veterans enjoyed a game of manipulation. Special care veterans enjoyed Halloween cookies.

A game of manipulation was played the morning of, Oct. 21. In the afternoon, a pass the trash card game was played. Special care veterans enjoyed a country drive.

A group of Trick or Treaters came for a visit Oct. 22 and left with a bag of candy. In the afternoon, Veterans’ Council met to discuss issues or concerns that the veterans might have. Special care veterans enjoyed bingo and baking.

Last Wednesday morning, art class was held. Veterans celebrating birthdays in the month of October were treated to lunch out. Pastor Iman led bible study directly after lunch. In the afternoon, bingo was sponsored and assisted by Vandalia VFW #2173 & Auxiliary.

Thursday morning, veterans enjoyed bingo. In the afternoon, a group of veterans went shopping at Wal-Mart. Also in the afternoon, a large group of preschoolers came trick or treating.

Friday morning, two more groups of trick or treaters came bringing the approximate total of 220 children to pass through the doors and bring smiles to the veterans. In the afternoon, a poker tournament was held. Special care veterans and their families were treated to a fall luncheon.

Saturday morning, a group of veterans attended the Auxvasse Fall Parade and enjoyed lunch out. In the afternoon, a game of manipulation was played. Special care veterans enjoyed a movie and snacks.

SPOTLIGHT

Trick or Treating will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the main dining room. Dress in your finest Halloween costume, visit with our veterans, and leave with lots of candy.

An Alzheimer’s Support Group will be held 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the home. The public and family members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rita Davidson at (573) 581-1088, ext. 1273.

For additional information, regarding healthcare needs at the facility, you can contact, Patrick Stevenson, DON at (573) 581-1088 ext. 1283. For information on volunteering, you can contact Kathy Winkelman, Supervisor of Volunteer Service at (573) 581-1088, ext. 1286.