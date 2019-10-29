A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday evening left one driver with moderate injuries.

Robert Boahrer, 72, of Mexico, Missouri, was merging onto eastbound I-70 near Boonville, as David Win, 19, of Columbia, drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then traveled right into Boahrer’s vehicle.Both vehicles went off the right side of the interstate, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Boahrer was taken to the hospital to treat moderate injuries, and no injuries were listed for Win, according to the crash report.