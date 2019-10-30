The U.S. Census Bureau has launched its nationwide 2020 Census recruitment program and those interested in applying to be census takers will have an opportunity 3 to 8 p.m., Nov. 13, at the Mexico-Audrain County Library.

Computers will be available at the library for applicants to apply online. Census Takers are paid through the U.S. Census Bureau. Those selected will participate in paid training. Workers will then have flexible hours and will be paid weekly.

The applicant day is held in conjunction with the work of the Mexico Complete County Committee, a volunteer committee to increase awareness about the census and motivate residents in the community to respond to the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau will accept responses online for the first time in 2020. Individuals still can respond by phone or mail, if they prefer, though. To learn more about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov and follow the City of Mexico-City Hall Facebook page.