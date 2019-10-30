Mexico School District No. 59 will kick off construction of turfed fields 11 a.m. Monday at the high school's football field in Hawthorne Heights.

The Mexico Board of Education moved forward last month to move forward with the project. The football field and baseball infield will be turfed, along with the construction of a new turfed soccer field to complete the outdoor athletic complex.

The fields will not only be used for high school sports, according to a district statement. With the fields turfed, physical education classes, fine arts, such as band, other student sports and community youth sports will be able to use the fields.

Equipment for construction will arrive next week. Facilities will be off limits for classes, activities and the community during construction. Mock-ups of the fields will be posted on the high school campus along with online. The district is working with ATG sports to create a timelapse video of the process. Updates also will be available on the district and high school Facebook pages.