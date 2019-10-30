The North Independence branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 317 West U.S. 24, which had been closed since Oct. 7 for renovations, reopened Tuesday about a month ahead of schedule.

Renovations included interior painting, new carpeting, new public computers and additional furniture. The library branch's youth services floor, including the computer lab, reopened last week.

Two other area branches are closed for extensive renovations. The Buckner Branch is due to reopen in January. The Blue Springs North Branch is scheduled to reopen in the spring.

