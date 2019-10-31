A new face was welcomed recently to the SSM Health Medical Group staff in Mexico. Family Nurse Practitioner Kelcy Oesterreich has joined Dr. Diane Jacobi and fellow FNP Regina Hill at the practice at 3626 S. Clark St. to provide primary care to the community.

Oesterreich earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and received a master's degree in nursing from the University of Missouri Kansas City, completing its family nurse practitioner program.

She served as a registered nurse in the neuroscience and intensive care units at University of Missouri Health Care. Her certifications include stroke treatment by the American Board of Neuroscience Nursing, along with certifications from the American Heart Association for advanced cardiac, basic life and pediatric advanced life support.

Oesterreich is excited to join the SSM Health team, she said. "I am looking forward to a new adventure in my nursing career and taking care of patients of all ages."

She is a Diseases Attacking the Immune System Award recipient. The award is a recognition and a thank you to nurses.

Lifetime Achievement

Registered Nurse Tami Trabue received the DAISY Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, a first for SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain.

The Lifetime achievement award recognizes nurses "who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others," according to the foundation website. Trabue was nominated for the award by fellow staff members. A news release noted she goes the extra mile for her patients and clearly communicates treatment plans.

"Tami is a vital part of SSM Health and leads by example," Chief Nursing Officer Mida Sison-Martinez said in the release. "Her wealth of knowledge has contributed to so many positive outcomes and she truly fulfills our mission while encouraging others to do the same.

Trabue started at the Audrain hospital in 1978 in the medical surgery unit. She soon found her passion in obstetrics where she spent 40 years helping with births. She recently transitioned to the operating room again as a circular nurse. A nurse circulator is the patient's advocate during surgery, ensuring his or her safety while they are under anesthesia. She also assists in the emergency department with obstetric patients needing medical help.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in 1999 in Glen Ellen, California, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes in his memory. He died at 33 from complications from the autoimmune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, which prevents normal blood clotting. The care Barnes received from his nurses inspired the family to create the foundation.