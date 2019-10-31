The Mexico Board of Education on Oct. 15 approved granting a construction project to ATG Sports to turf fields at the outdoor athletic complex. There was just one more step the board had to finish ahead of Monday's groundbreaking — signing the contract.

Board President Dustin Pascoe made a motion to approve the contract, subject to the district's attorney final approval and review. The caveat was included due to proposed amendments by the district's lawyer Thomas Mickes of Mickes O'Toole. The district received a modified contract from ATG around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The contract between the district and ATG originally listed a performance bond as an alternate. A performance bond ensures that a company is soluble, Superintendent Zach Templeton said. "If something would happen, it kind of insures us against if their business goes belly-up before they finish the project," he said.

Performance bonds cannot be listed as an alternate, they have to be included by law, Templeton said, relaying information he received from Mickes. ATG had incorporated the cost of the bond into the total project cost, which is why it had listed the bond as an alternate.

Since the bond cannot be an alternate item, the cost was separated from the contract sum — 1% of $2.2 million, or $21,963.25.

"The performance bond, [ATG] has to buy it," Templeton said, adding ATG had told him it was listed as an alternate because previously other school districts did not include it.

The contract also did not list any specific damages if construction goes past a completion date. Substantial completion date in the modified contract is Feb. 21, with final completion date of Feb. 28.

Pascoe asked if the board should include a liquified damages amount. Mickes noted one wasn't in the contract and if the board wants it, it should be included, Templeton said.

"I don't think that's going to be as big an issue for ATG. They're going to want to get it done," he said.

A specific project end date has to include a caveat for weather delays regarding damages.

"[ATG] works weekends. They work whenever the weather allows them to work," Templeton said. "They basically have four months."

Other addendums listed refer to contract phrase deletions or substitutions. Mickes proposed to include a clause that ensures all ATG employees that work on the construction project on school premises have criminal background checks. Results will be given to the district before those employees work on campus.

"When I talked to Mickes tonight, he said if we motion and approve it as stated, then he'll review that document and reach out to ATG and try to work out the details," Templeton said.

The contracts only need the signature of the board president and the board secretary once the details are arranged. The board would have to meet again only if they wanted to review the final contract after Mickes review. "That's fine to do, we just don't want to delay [ATG's] work," Templeton said. "So if it gets hashed out tomorrow, they plan to be here next week to start if they can."

The board voted 4-0 to approve the contract, subject to Micke's review. Members Nathan Birt, Scott Nichols and Brian Rowe were absent.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com