Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen in September in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department wrote in a news release that police and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Harris, of Columbia, on warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 19-year-old E’quan Spain.

“We are very appreciative of the assistance that the U.S. Marshals Service provided to the Columbia Police Department,” Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said. “Working with community members and partnering law enforcement agencies, we are able to find and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes in our community.”

Michael L. Anderson, III, was charged Sept. 23 with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Spain’s death.

Spain was shot Sept. 14 near the intersection of Fifth Street and Park Avenue while riding in the passenger seat of a car Harris was driving, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Harris’ case.

Anderson was in the backseat and allegedly firing at another vehicle when a bullet struck Spain, according to the affidavit. Officers located several shell casings of different calibers at the location of the shooting. A piece of a passenger side Jaguar vehicle mirror with bullet holes was also found.

Witnesses who saw the gunfire at Fifth Street and Park Avenue reported that the shots were fired from the back seat of the car by a man who matched the description of Anderson.

Courts have ordered Harris be held without bond pending trial. An initial court appearance has not been set. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.