Today is officially the start of the holiday season in my book. Department stores, even before Halloween, were starting to bring in fewer autumn decorations and more winter decor. Autumn is probably my favorite season despite its inauspicious start with random cold and hot days and the chilly and wet, misty weather.

It's a time when people start to bring out their cold-weather clothes, including sweaters, fleece-lined jackets and gloves. I know I already have worn a few of my cardigans [Yes, I have more than one], and I took my hooded jacket out of the closet Wednesday morning.

It's also the time when I start thinking about the upcoming holidays. Halloween has passed us by and if I still had a bright yellow T-Shirt and a roll of black duct tape, I would be able to wear my standby costume of Charlie Brown, sans bald cap, though. The one thing I most associate with the holidays, apart from family, is food. Two of the biggest family- and food-related holidays are coming up.

It seems we eat more over the fall and winter months, holidays aside, and cravings for mashed potatoes, gravy and other starchy, carbohydrate and calorie-rich foods increase. It is not necessarily instinct, but just what is available and traditional, according to a 2011 National Public Radio report.

So when does a family recipe become a tradition — when it is something you only make for the holidays or because of ingredient availability. I tend to think it's the former. I can't exactly pinpoint when my family started making a yellow squash casserole as a side for Thanksgiving, but I think it had to be around 20 years ago. Something else we make, but isn't something we necessarily have at Thanksgiving is something I've dubbed 'Skillet' Cabbage. It still could be a side, as long as you like cabbage. One reason I'm introducing the idea of 'Skillet' Cabbage is because you don't necessarily have to use white cabbage, you could use shredded brussel sprouts, which I have seen featured on holiday tables. Think of it as coleslaw, but cooked and without the vinegar/mayonnaise dressing.

When I cook, and my father was very much the same way, it's a very dump, pour, mix, and hope for the best method. So, while I have given amounts in the recipes, particularly for the casserole, they are more of a guideline and amounts can be adjusted as needed.

The casserole recipe, I think, originally came from my grandmother and then my father tinkered with it. I have made further tinkerings, but in all, expect to use a lot of butter, and a lot of other fattening ingredients. It also is a quasi-stuffing due to the use of a stuffing mix. It can be made a day or a couple days ahead. The cabbage dish, well, it uses bacon.

Place the squash, onion mixture, shredded carrots, pimento, sour cream, soup and one-third stuffing mix into bowl. Mix to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour squash mixture into casserole on top of stuffing. Spread mixture to edges of casserole. Place remaining third of stuffing mix on top.

Place in a preheated 375-degree oven and bake until top is golden, about 30 minutes.