TODAY

22nd Annual Fall Festival: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., New Hope Community of Christ, 220 W. Moore, Independence. Baked goods, a country store, home-made crafts, soup and chili. All are welcome.

SilverSneakers’ Classic Muscular Strength and Range of Movement Fitness Class: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. This class features something for everyone on any fitness level. Improve strength, flexibility and balance, resulting in your ability to stay healthy. Cost: $2; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Fee:$3 for drop-in or $35 for six week session.

Grateful Wreath Craft: 10:30 a.m., Palmer Center, 218A N. Pleasant St. November is National Gratitude Month, so make a grateful wreath. All supplies will be provided. Call 816-325-6200 to register.

Restorative Yoga: 12-12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Restful poses help promote deep relaxation of the body for the purpose of physical and emotional healing, with the use of props, students hold poses for long periods of time, allowing the nervous system to relax. Cost: $4 per drop-in session.

Pickleball: 1-3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. Pickleball is similar to a combination of table tennis, badminton and tennis. Cost: $2 per class; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816 847 6230 for information.

“Steel Magnolias” – 7:30 p.m., Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N Dodgion St, Independence. Show dates are today and Saturday, and Nov. 8, 9 and 10. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for Nov. 10 (2:30 p.m.). Tickets for the evening performances cost $15 for adults and $13 for students or seniors and are available at the door. The Nov. 2 performance will be a dinner theater, at a cost of $30. To obtain tickets to the dinner theater, please call 816-325-7367.

SATURDAY

Farmers market at Drumm Farm: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Produce, baked goods, meat, eggs and jams.

22nd Annual Fall Festival: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., New Hope Community of Christ, 220 W. Moore, Independence. Come for baked goods, a country store, home-made crafts, soup and chili. All are welcome.

Zumba Toning: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun, effective toning workout. Cost: $3.50. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Chicago & Alton Depot (1926): 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Central Park at Walnut and Smith just south of downtown Blue Springs. Admission is $3, and $2 for seniors and military, $1 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and younger.

Growing Native Plants from Seed: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Burr Oak Woods nature center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn to grow native plants from seed. As long as supplies last, each family will take home a tray of freshly-sown native plant seed pods. No registration required.

Pickleball – Independence: Palmer Center, 218A North Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200. Beginners noon to 1 p.m., open plan 1 to 3:30 p.m., advanced 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $2 for walk-in or $10 per year.

Mammal Mania: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods nature center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learning about the common and rare species of mammals in Missouri. Head out on the trail in search of mammal signs. No registration is required.

Critter feeding: 3 p.m., nature center at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Discover what’s for dinner at Burr Oak Woods as the captive amphibians, fish and turtles enjoy their feast. A walk-in event.

ONGOING EVENTS

National Frontier Trails Museum: 9-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 318 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for ages 62 and older, $3 for ages 6 to 17. Call 816-325-7575.

Truman Home: Tours begin at 9 a.m., 219 N. Delaware St., Independence. You must get your free ticket at the park visitor center at 223 N. Main St. Cost: Call 816-254-9929 ahead of time to inquire what tours are available for the day.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; complimentary tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 112 W. Lexington. Call 816-252-7454.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: Free tours available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also open 1-1:15 p.m. Saturday for the daily prayer for peace; and 1-1:15 p.m. Sunday for the daily prayer for peace plus 2:30-3 p.m. for the organ recital. The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. (They are across the street from each other.). Guests are asked to enter the east side of the Temple from the circle drive. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Public Skate: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway., Independence. Cost: $8, $6 for 12 and under and 55 and older; nonresidents add $1 to each price. Skate rental: $3. For skate times, call 816-795-7577. Open to skaters of all ages and skill levels. These sessions take place at various times and are usually two hours long.

Leila’s Hair Museum: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1333 S. Noland Road, Independence. Admission: $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 65 and older and children 12 and under. Call 816-833-2955.