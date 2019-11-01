The Jackson County Environmental Health Division Inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Armstrong Park Concession Stand, 713 S. Main St., inspected Sept. 30. No violations found.

El Tequilazo Cocina Y Cantina, 522 S. Main St., inspected Oct. 7.

• The ice bucket was stored upright, with water pooling up in the bottom.

• Food is being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Grain Valley Middle School, 901 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• There are multiple areas in the kitchen with roof leaks, buckets were being used to catch rainwater.

Valley Pub and Patio, 640 N.W. Yennie St., inspected Oct. 11.

• The back door was wide open leaving an open entry for pests.

• There was a container of cooked wings in the reach-in cooler with no date. Corrected on site.

Grain Valley High School, 551 Route AA, inspected Oct. 15. No violations found.

Stony Point Elementary, 1001 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Oct. 15. No violations found.

Price Chopper (bakery), 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Oct. 16.

• The interior of the microwave had an accumulation of dried food debris. Corrected on site.

Price Chopper (meat and seafood), 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Oct. 16.

• The meat cart in the meat cutting cooler had food debris on the legs on the wheels.

Monkey Mountain Park concession stand, 35007 E. Old U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 22. No violations found.

Grain Valley North Middle School, 31608 N. Pink Hill Road, inspected Oct. 23.

• The heat sanitizer dishwasher was not reaching the correct temperature to ensure the correct sanitizing methods. Re-inspection required.

• There was ice buildup on the floor and on the fan housing inside the walk-in freezer.

Casey’s General Store, 1111 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Oct. 25.

• The sliced tomatoes in the reach-in cooler under teh make table in the sub sandwich area had no dates to indicate the time of sliced and the discard dates. Corrected on site.

• Inside the walk-in cooler in the pizza area there were several (pizzas) thawing with no dates to determine the date of being pulled out of the freezer or to indicate the discard date. Corrected on site.

• The interior of the microwave had an accumulation of dried food debris. Corrected on site.

• One of the soda nozzles was dirty. Corrected on site.

• In-use utensils were being stored in standing water.