Random checks of registrants by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of two Laddonia men on suspicion of failing to follow the requirements for registered sex offenders must follow on Halloween.

Terry S. Harrison reportedly was found at a residence other than his registered address. His home also was alleged to not have a sign posted reading "No candy or treats at this residence." He was convicted in 2008 for statutory second-degree rape.

Sidney R. Douglas Jr. also was reportedly found at a residence other than his registered address and his dwelling allegedly did not have the required sign. He was convicted in 2005 for first-degree statutory rape involving a victim younger than 14. Charges are pending for both men.

According to state law, registered offenders must avoid all Halloween-related contact with children, remain indoors from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., unless required to be elsewhere with just cause, such as employment or medical emergency, post the "no treats" sign on the door and leave outdoor lighting off after 5 p.m. Violations are classified as a class A misdemeanor.

The sign posting requirement is not affected by a recent court ruling in Georgia, in which three registered offenders won an injunction against having a sign placed on their property by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. The sheriff posting the signs on the defendants’ properties went against their First Amendment rights, ruled Judge Marc Treadwell.

Missouri requires registered offenders to post a sign themselves, while the Georgia statute only requires offenders be listed in an online public database.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Oct. 2, 2018 stating more than 1,200 noncompliant offenders were unable to be located by law enforcement officials, usually county sheriffs. The audit summary also noted the Missouri State Highway Patrol database does not always update the compliance status of offenders. She noted state laws also need updates, such as not requiring background checks for school volunteers. The Missouri Sheriff's Association rebutted the report, stating the Auditor's office had not contacted any sheriffs to discuss the issue of sex offender registration.