A Mexico man with a history of alleged burglaries was arrested Friday morning for reportedly breaking into a business in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

Officers responded to a business alarm at about 3:04 a.m. They found Christopher S. Zalucky, 25, in the area and reportedly determined he had entered the building and allegedly stolen merchandise. He is being held at the department as officers continue their investigations.

Zalucky has two separate second-degree burglary cases pending, according to court documents. He was arrested April 1 and April 7 for the alleged burglaries. He also received a charge of second-degree property damage from the April 1 arrest and a felony stealing charge of $750 or more from the April 7 arrest.

He was served with a criminal court summons Oct. 9 for the April 7 arrest. Service information is unknown for the April 1 arrest. His initial hearing for the alleged April 7 incident was held Tuesday, according to court documents, and the case was continued until Dec. 3. The first hearing relating to the April 1 incident was held Oct. 1. It was continued to Nov. 5.