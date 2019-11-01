An ongoing disagreement between residents ended in reported property damage early Friday morning in the 900 block of East Love Street.

Mexico Department of Public Safety Officers responded at about 1:37 a.m. in reference to a damaged house door. Officers reportedly found someone had shot the door with a small caliber gun around 30 minutes prior.

It is believed the incident is part of an ongoing argument between the residents and someone they know, according to a department news release. No injuries were reported.