An icy roadway caused a crash Thursday morning on Route J just south of Audrain County Road 324, resulting in injuries for three Mexico residents.

Cheryl A. Emminger, 40, of Mexico was driving a 2007 Toyota Prius northbound at about 8:03 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the slick road. The vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding with a 2015 Toyota Highlander, driven by Patreca D. Hagedorn, 55, of Rush Hill.

Emminger received moderate injuries and two male, juvenile occupants — ages 10 and 12, respectively — also of Mexico had minor injuries. All were transported by University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. There were no reported injuries for Hagedorn and all involved parties were wearing seat belts, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.