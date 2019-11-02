ST. LOUIS — A former Centralia police officer accused of trying to arrange sex with a minor has pleaded not guilty.

Clint Baer, 41, is charged with using interstate commerce (electronic devices) for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual contact with a minor. He was arrested in October when he traveled to a St. Louis bar to meet who he thought was a 14-year-girl, but was actually an FBI decoy.

Baer entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah on Oct. 16 ordered he remain in custody pending trial. Prosecutors, citing his crime, said Baer is a danger to the community.

Court documents and a press release issued by prosecutors following the arrest show Baer chatted for months with federal agents, which he believed was the child and her mother, on a fetish website.

On Oct. 1, he drove to Wentzville for a meeting with the decoy child and her mother and was placed under arrest. Centralia Police fired him immediately after he was taken into custody.