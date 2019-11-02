Eastgate Christian Ladies’ Day Out

Eastgate Christan Church, 4010 S. River Blvd., Independence, will host a “Ladies’ Day Out” sale from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will present women’s clothing (sizes XS to 3X), children’s clothing, and accessories, including lingerie, nail products, skin care, jewelry, Scentsy, CBD oil, and Avon products. Snacks, hot dogs and soft drinks will also be available for sale.

St. Mark’s UMC hosts turkey dinner

St. Marks’ Church invites the public to its annual turkey dinner on from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence. The menu includes turkey or ham and all the trimmings, as well as drinks and desserts.

Proceeds will be used to support the church’s mission projects and church needs. The dinner costs $9 for adults and $5 or children ages 10 and younger. No reservations required.

For more information, call Shirley Weaver at 816-716-1184.

‘Welcome, Jesus, You Are Welcome' at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday’s service at Stone Church will be “Welcome, Jesus, You Are Welcome.”

The speaker is Davis Byrn, and the presider is Phillip Caswell. Pianist Clare Vlahos will provide music for the service.

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and the service begins at 10:20 a.m. Stone Church is at 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence.

Northern Boulevard chili and bake sale

Northern Boulevard UMC will host its annual chili and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, at 1800 S. Northern Blvd.

The sale will begin at 9 a.m., and the chili-and-soup meal will be available starting at 11 a.m. Items for sale will include baked goods as well as gifts.

From 2 to 4 p.m., a “Silent Night” silhouettes painting event will also be available. Painters will have several choices of materials and will be able to create Christmas scenes. The cost will be $15 per canvas. This painting project is easy enough for all ages and skill levels.

‘Social Media for Seniors’ at Ascension Lutheran

‘Social Media for Seniors’ is offered, without charge, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd. A lunch will be provided, also without charge, to persons attending. The presentation will address issues ranging from the use of Facebook, email, and the internet to questions about the ways in which to operate phones and other electronic devices. Please call ahead to reserve your lunch and to ask for further information at 816-914-3352.

First Baptist presents fundraising concert

The First Baptist Church of Independence is working to restore its historic 1896 sanctuary.

As a fundraiser for this restoration, the church is presenting a country and gospel concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 500 W. Truman Road. Featured artists will be Nate Dean and the FBC Praise Team.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or via the church’s app, fbc.indep.mo. Children under the age of 16 will be admitted without charge.

Timothy Lutheran offers care classes

“DivorceCare: Surviving the Holidays” is offered 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs.

This class offers suggestions from counselors, experts in divorce-related care and people who have experienced the holidays after separation or divorce. Topics include, “Why the Holidays are Tough” and “What Emotions to Expect.”

Registration cost is $5 and includes a book with daily readings for additional insights.

The church also is offering “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” 6:30 to 8 p.m., Nov. 14 at the church.

This class offers suggestions from grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after a loved one’s death. Topics include, “How to Prepare” and “Using the Holidays to Help You Heal.” After the workshop, participants may spend time in the church sanctuary, where music will be provided for individual, private reflection. Registration cost is $5 and includes a book with daily readings for additional insights.

To register for either event, call Nancy Nowiszewski at 816-228-5300 or Email her at nancyn@timothylutheran.com.