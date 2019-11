Mexico residents were affected by a brief power outage at about 8:30 a.m. Monday after a pickup crash.

According to witness accounts on social media, the truck hit a power pole near Robnett Automotive on Route JJ. The truck was seen sitting up a guy wire of the pole.

A spokesperson with Ameren said customers only were briefly affected by the outage due to system redundancies directing power restoration.

Further crash-specific information was not available Monday morning.