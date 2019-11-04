Press release for Nov. 3, 2019

8:31 a.m., Officers assisted a resident unlock a door and assisted her into the residence in the 900 block of Fairway.

9:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The resident was not in need of any assistance.

10:42 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident at the Police Department in reference to a landlord/tenant issue.

11:15 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft in the 1400 block of Maple Street.

11:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1600 block of Springhill Rd. The resident was contacted and was not in need of assistance.

5:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an attempted break-in to a building in the 500 block of Webster Street.

8:56 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident in reference to property damage in the 1700 block of Boyd Street.

10:10 p.m., Officers checked businesses in the downtown area and found one door that was unsecure. The call-out employee was contacted and the building was secured after officers conducted a search.

On Nov. 3, the Chillicothe Police De4partment responded to 70 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 2, 2019

3:55 a.m., Suspicious activity at business in the 800 block of Business Highway 36. Officer checked subject at location and everything okay.

9:03 a.m., Officer provided funeral escort for local business.

9:51 a.m., Officer assisted Children’s Division on investigation in the 600 block of St. Louis Street.

10:20 a.m., Officers were out at Third and Washington due to malfunctioning traffic signals.

2:24 p.m., Report of a large amount of smoke in the 300 block of Polk Street. Officers located subject that was burning leaves and monitoring the fire.

2:32 p.m., Officer at business in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36. Investigating a forged check.

4:57 p.m., Officer contacted at the police department by subject reporting possible sexual misconduct. Investigation continuing.

7:36 p.m., Subject in the police department that has lost cell phone and requesting the police department to have it’s location pinged. They were advised that we could not have that service utilized for that purpose, only in emergency case situations. The phone was later found.

On Nov. 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 67 calls for service.

An automotive code scanner was located in the area of Calhoun and Locust Streets by a subject and brought to the police department. Owner may come to the police department, identify the equipment and claim the item.

Press release for Nov. 1, 2019

12:30 a.m., Suspicious vehicle in subjects driveway in the 2500 block of Broken Arrow Road. Officers made contact and a passenger in the vehicle was the neighbor. All okay.

2:18 a.m., Officers assisted another agency on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 36, west of the Grand River Bridge. No report.

6:20 a.m., Parking complaint in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Warning left on the vehicle.

6:52 a.m., Vehicle reported stolen from the 400 block of Vine Street after owner had started vehicle to warm up and returned to their residence. Upon their return to enter the vehicle it was gone from the scene. The vehicle is a gray, 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Vehicle info. entered into Law Enforcement Computer System.

8:21 a.m., Report of a vehicle striking a mailbox in the 200 block of Turner Street,. Driver contacting the owner to take care of damage.

9:55 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

9:57 a.m., Report of dog running loose in the area of Easton and Jackson. Officer located the owner and issued a warning for the animal being loose and not licensed.

10:22 a.m., Officer checked on the reported theft of electrical service in the 1200 block of Keith Avenue. Investigation is continuing.

10:38 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the area of Keith Avenue. The vehicle was stuck.

11:34 a.m., Officer was contacted at the police department and a reported theft of a firearm from a vehicle is being investigated. The theft is reported to have occurred in the 1400 block of Atkins Drive.

12:31 p.m., Officer checked on a traffic complaint in the 2600 block of N. Fair Street. .

12:41 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department with questions on vehicle licensing.

2:25 p.m., Officer received a report of a vehicle being stolen from the 400 block of Elm Street. Vehicle was later located parked near Third and Cherry Streets and returned to owner.

3:08 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street reference possible theft from that location.

3:21 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1200 block of Fair Street on an investigation.

3:31 p.m., Officer checking report of person acting suspiciously in the 300 block of South Washington Street. Officer located subject and is a local resident.

3:31 p.m., School Resource Officer on investigation in the 1400 block of Alexander.

3:41 p.m., School Resource Officer continuing investigation in the 1200 block of Fair Street.

4:00 p.m., School Resource Officer on investigation in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

4:14 p.m., Report of unruly customer at business in the 600 block of S. Washington Street. Subject was advised to leave premises.

4:42 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject at business in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Subject was contacted and given a ride by a friend.

4:43 p.m., Reported odor of illegal drug in the area of Danner Park. Officer unable to locate anything illegal.

4:45 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Subject left the location.

4:59 p.m., Officer out at business in the 200 block of S. Washington Street reference possible forgery.

6:40 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to questions of child custody.

7:08 p.m., Request to check well-being of a subject in the 1600 block of Maple Street. Officers unable to make contact.

8:24 p.m., Officer out on motorist assist at the South Junction. subject back on the road.

11:41 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington. The building was checked and all secure.

11:54 p.m., Officer checked on vehicle with lights on in a parking lot in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Officer shut them off.

On Nov. 1, the Chillicothe Police Department received 103 calls for service.