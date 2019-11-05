After nearly a year of discussions, Mexico High School soccer, football and baseball athletes will play on new turf by the spring. Staff from ATG Sports, Mexico Board of Education and staff took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday at the Hawthorne Heights athletic complex at the high school.

What started as upgrading and leveling the football field at the middle school to a soccer field, ended as completing the outdoor high school athletic complex with turfed fields. A brand new turfed soccer field will be constructed, while the baseball infield and football field will be converted to turf. Lighting improvements will be made, and track and field events like discus or javelin will be relocated.

"[The construction] will provide upgraded facilities for our school activities, athletic programs as well as our community," high school Activities Director Travis Blevins said.

The total cost of the project is around $2.2 million and will be completed, weather cooperating, by Feb. 28.

"The high school will continue to provide excellent academic learning opportunities," Blevins said. "We also offer a variety of extracurricular activities that allow for character development, team building and successful educational experiences for the entire student body."

The fields also will be utilized by physical education classes, the Dixie Grey marching band, and other activity needs.

"We have many honored traditions here at MHS, but you don't honor traditions by always keeping them the same. You honor traditions by giving those that came before, something to cheer about," Blevins said.

The upgraded facilities are a boon to the high school soccer teams and the middle school, board vice president Heather DeMint said. "This will provide a huge convenience to the MHS soccer players and coaches and will give the currently used facility [at the middle school] back to [Principal Deb] Haag's staff, as well," she said.

The high school athletic complex has received continual improvements over the past 30 years, including the track, new softball and baseball fields, new press boxes, new football field entrances and a new gymnasium, DeMint said.

"The impact this has on current and future MHS students is unbelievable," she said.

Around 450 students every semester participate in physical education and arts programs that use the fields. The school also has around 200 student athletes. The football field also was used this fall by elementary aged students for optimist football, and last spring for the fourth and fifth grade field days.

"All of these are future Mexico Bulldogs, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to play on when they become student athletes," DeMint.

The fields will not be limited to athletics, though, she said. Other extracurricular activities could use the fields, which will help with student academics, time management, responsibility and mental health, she added.

"Every single school in our conference and our district have at least one athletic field turfed, except for Fulton, and let's be completely honest, as Mexico Bulldogs, do we want to compare to Fulton Hornets," DeMint said.

