Electronics plugged in, on and around a bed at a house in the 100 block of South Mississippi Street are the suspected cause of a Saturday morning fire.

A resident of the house reported waking to find flames in and around their bed at about 2:57 a.m. She attempted to extinguish the fire, and then woke other residents where they continued their attempts to extinguish the fire before evacuating and contacting the Mexico Department of Public Safety. There were no reported injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Department personnel saw flames coming through windows on three sides of the house when they arrived. The fire was extinguished, with every room suffering significant fire damage.