Monkey bread

Recipe

Ingredients:

½ c. sugar 2 T. cinnamon 2 cans of Grand biscuits or 4 regular size cans of biscuits 1 ½ sticks butter (melted) 1 c. firmly packed light brown sugar 1 c. chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans) optional

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. Spray pan with non-stick cooking spray. 3. Mix white granulated sugar & cinnamon together in a large Ziploc bag. 4. Open biscuit cans, and use a pizza cutter to cut each biscuit into quarters (4 pieces),(cutting board) 5. Place cut-up biscuit pieces in the plastic bag with the cinnamon and sugar and shake, making sure to coat each piece of biscuit. 6. Place the coated pieces of biscuit into your pan. [Use an Angel food cake pan or Bundt pan.] 7. Melt the butter and add the brown sugar and mix until the brown sugar is dissolved. Pour this mixture over the biscuit pieces in the pan. 9. Bake for 25-30 minutes. 10. Flip pan over and slide the monkey bread out of the pan. 11. Enjoy!