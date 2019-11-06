Yolanda Young easily outdistanced two opponents in Tuesday's special election for the Missouri House District 22 seat.

House District 22 includes a large portion of western independence as well as parts of the east and south sides of Kansas City. Young, a leader of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council in Kansas City, will fill the final year of Brandon Ellington's term after Ellington resigned earlier this year and was elected to the Kansas City Council. The seat will be up for election again in 2020.

Young, a Democrat, tallied more than 80 percent of nearly 2,900 votes cast (2,357). Republican candidate Tammy Louise Herrera of Kansas City had 343 votes and Green Party candidate Jeff Francis of Kansas City had 206, according to unofficial results from the Kansas City and Jackson County election boards.

Young could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.