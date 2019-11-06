Presser Performing Arts Centers is in need of volunteer ushers, box office assistants and concessions assistants for its production of "Elf: The Musical." Shows are Dec. 6 to 8 and Dec. 13 to 15.

A short training will take place at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 25. Those interested can fill out a volunteer application or contact Administrator Stephanie Kulas at 573-581-5592 or stephanie@presserpac.com with questions.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 6 to 7 and Dec. 13 to 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Volunteers must arrive by 5:30 p.m. on 7 p.m. show nights and 12:30 p.m. on 2 p.m. show days.