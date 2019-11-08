Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct bridge and culvert work Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Would coold be delayed or rescheduled.

Audrain County Route HH will be closed between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 3 miles east of U.S. Highway 54 to 5 miles west of Audrain County Route M for culvert replacements. Motorists will need to find alternate routes.

Traffic will reduce to one lane between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Audrain County Route J from one-quarter mile north to one-quarter mile south of the South Fork Salt River Bridge on the north edge of Mexico for bridge work.

Southbound U.S. Highway 54 will reduce to one lane between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday from 1 mile north to 1 mile south of Beave Dam Creek Bridge for bridge work.

For more information, contact MoDOT Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT [275-6636] or visit www.modot.org/northeast.