Missouri Military Academy was recently selected to host the statewide Civilian Marksmanship Program air rifle championship. The competition will take place Jan. 17 and 18 at the Field House for around 120 shooters.

"We have some of the best facilities in Missouri," Capt. Joseph Balvanz said about air rifle shooting ranges in the region. "We're just very proud of our campus, and we're just happy to share that with as many people as possible."

Balvanz, MMA’s rifle team coach and senior Army instructor, was asked if the academy could host the competition in 2020. The competition was held up until a couple years ago in Highland, Illinois, but the host group leader retired. It was moved to St. Louis University High School last year but didn't have the same resources as the academy.

"I considered it, talked with the team and the assistant coach and we decided to kind of move forward with nominating ourselves to [host the competition]," he said.

Hosting the competition in Mexico is a good opportunity for the community, because the it takes place over two days and will attract at least 120 shooters and their families to visit, he said. The academy will, for the first time, have what is known as a dual team. Madison Jones of Mexico High School's junior reserve officers training corps secured a position on the academy's team for the competition. It is the first year for the academy to have a dual-gender team, as well, Balvanz said. With Jones on the team, Balvanz hopes this will generate more interest in the JROTC program at the high school among Jones' friends.

The competition will take a relay format, with 20 shooters per relay. Two relays will take place Jan. 17, while the remaining relays Jan. 18. Shooters use an air rifle in either a prone, standing or kneeling position. Shooters are given 20 minutes for prone, 25 minutes for standing and 20 minutes at kneeling for 20 shots. There are transition periods between positions to allow for mental preparation. All participants shoot from 10 meters, which is slightly less than a 10 yard section of a football field, around 32 to 33 feet.

"It sounds easier than it actually is to shoot. The bullseye is one millimeter larger in diameter than the outside diameter of the pellet itself, so to score a 10 is a remarkable achievement," Balvanz said.

The prone position for shooting is the easiest, with most shooters averaging scores of 99 or 100.

"We like to say the prone is where you will lose the match, and the standing is where you'll win it," Balvanz said.

Competitors often shoot so well from the prone position that a poor performance in that area could end a shooters’ chances of winning. Even if a participant did well standing, averaging a score from the 80s to mid-90s, it likely won’t overcome a poor score from the prone position. The kneeling position is better supported than standing, but uncomfortable for the participant.

"Many can't get mentally get over the fact they're uncomfortable for 20 minutes. It's quite painful for a lot of kids," he said.

There are two divisions, sporter and precision, with precision usually for collegiate level or those seeking to shoot at Olympic events. The academy has one precision class shooter on its team, Balvanz said.

"[The rifles] are extremely accurate. Far more accurate than, you know, only the best firers in the entire nation could exceed the capabilities of these rifles," Balvanz said.

Teaching air rifle shooting is an extension of Balvanz's own military experience and is part of his teaching responsibilities at the academy. He has taught for three years as the senior Army instructor for the JROTC and runs the military program at the academy. Balvanz is a former drill sergeant and U.S. Army combat engineer.

Balvanz was a member of the military’s District of Washington Engineer Company. The company was assigned to the Department of Defense and was part of the many military groups that responded to the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon. It was his company's job to react to any terrorist activity at certain facilities in Washington, D.C. They were stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

"My unit along with about 30 other individuals were called to the Pentagon to conduct shoring operations, ultimately leading to body recovery. We were there for 11 days," Balvanz said.

While not part of a fire fighting unit, his company cut vent holes to take heat out of the fire. The shoring operations followed to prevent structural collapse of the Pentagon. Some of the bodies recovered were relatives of the engineering company. “It added an obvious level of realism to our unit, personally," Balvanz said.

Prior to his engineering assignment, he also commanded a basic training company as a commission officer. Basic rifle marksmanship is something that is extremely important as soldiers and helps with the development of young adults, he said.

Participants have to master their concentration and their emotions. You could blow a play with other sports and then hype yourself up and play better, he said. "In rifle, it's the opposite. I was excited to teach kids about that," he said.

Other rifle competitions have taken place in Ozark, but having it in Mexico is something of an advantage, Balvanz said. "Geographically, it's advantageous for the state of Missouri to host [the competition] here because we're going to pull kids from the Ozark area and from St. Louis," he said.

The plan for next year is to hopefully have 40 firing lanes at the Field House so that the academy can host a regional competition, which will draw in firers from neighboring states. The competitions tie into President Richard V. Geraci's strategic plan, Balvanz said, which was just formalized.

"We're looking for reasonable growth here at MMA. [The competition] is a great opportunity to attain that goal. Bringing in other schools and kids from around the state gives MMA a chance to hopefully experience some growth. And even here on campus, to increase participation in extracurricular activities. We're really looking forward to hosting it," Balvanz said.

