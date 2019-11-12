The Miss Audrain scholarship competition celebrated its 45th year Saturday with the crowning of Olivia Henson as the new Miss Audrain, along with Erica Mock as Miss Audrain Outstanding Teen.

Alana Lemon was named Miss Brick City Outstanding Teen, a secondary title awarded because there were six teen competitors.

Bev Meuschke was honored for her dedication to the organization in her 10th year as director of the Miss Audrain competition.

"The last 10 years have been phenomenal for me," Mueschke said while also recognizing the competition's board, which ensured the competition planning ran smoothly while she was in hospital and on home-rest due to pneumonia. "Because of the wonderful board I have, we were able to pull this off and I think it's been a wonderful pageant tonight."

Henson, who was last year's Miss Springfield, also was a top 11 contestant at the Miss Missouri competition in June. She received a $1,000 scholarship made possible by Graf and Sons of Mexico.

The runner-up was Mexico native Sarah Kasubke, who was last year's Miss Zona Rosa. She also received the $100 Susan Gheens-Magnus Spirit Award, given in honor and memory of the Miss Audrain board member who died in 2013.

Mock and Lemon received $100 cash prizes along with allowances for wardrobe, makeup and will be provided the entry fee for the Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen competition. Audrain Outstanding Teen runner-up Camryn Crist was last year's Miss Kirksville Outstanding Teen and the people's choice finalist for the top 11 at the statewide competition.

The competition opened with contestant introductions. One of this year's emcees was Miss Missouri 2019 Simone Esters. All Miss and Outstanding teen contestants performed various talents, including vocal, dancing, piano and violin playing. The teen contestants held an activewear competition where they demonstrated a brief workout routine. All selected title holders performed a vocal music piece. All contestants also participated in the downtown open house of businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which was sponsored by the Mexico Village Square Association.

Judging included an on-stage question for the teen contestants and a final judge's question for the Miss contestants. The Judge's question was an extension of an interview conducted earlier in the day.

The on-stage question counted as one-quarter of the total score. Lemon was asked about bullying and if her school's policy is effectively addressing the issue. She did not think it was.

"The teachers aren't really active in our student's lives. It has affected mine and my friends' lives," she said.

Mock was asked about school lunch programs. She said that school lunch programs should be more affordable so all students can perform well in class.

Henson, whose social impact statement is about "Discussing disAbillities" was asked how that statement will complement already established in-school programs. All disability-related programs have to work in conjunction and as a team, she said. "If we're going to be able to create the bridge for students’ disability needs, both physical and mental, we have to be willing to work together," she said.

Both Miss Audrain 2019 Christina Beard and Miss Audrain Outstanding Teen 2019 Olivia Coy offered their goodbyes in special statements and presented their talents. They will be back at the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen competition in June, having secured titles at other region- and city-specific competitions. There are no residency requirements for competitions leading to the state's Miss and Outstanding Teen competition.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com