The Truman third grade annual service learning project was in conjunction this year with their novel study of “Because of Winn Dixie.” In the story, the main character rescues a homeless dog and learns a powerful lesson about relationships and finding love.

Students at Truman Elementary School became passionate about animals in rescue shelters when they learned about the joy rescue animals bring to community members each day. The annual service project teaches students how they can make the difference in one of the area’s local organizations and help pets in need as they give back this time of year.