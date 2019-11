The Audrain County Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mexico-Audrain Library.

An audio-visual program will show articles from Mexico Weekly Ledgers from 1876 to 1922 and Mexico Missouri Messages from 1899 to 1918.

Articles were digitized through the Library of Congress' "Chronicling America" program.

Friends of the society and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, contact George Craddock at 573-581-6360.