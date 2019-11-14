Audrain County Medical Society welcomed five high school students interested in a career in medicine to its Oct. 15 meeting at Brick City Buffet and Grill. The meeting started at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Michael Hosokawa, professor and senior associate dean of education at the University of Missouri medical school, spoke about the problem-based learning curriculum used at the medical school since 1993. Hosokawa helped implement the new curriculum and compared to the old way of teaching medical science. He also founded the university's rural track initiative during the 1990s.

Hosokawa is willing to take questions from students interested in medicine and can contact him at 573-882-1758 or by emailing hosokawam@health.missouri.edu. Students also may contact Kathleen Quinn at 573-884-2024.

A business meeting was held after entertainment provided by Jason Yancey and his daughter, Tori, of Perry, and Hosokawa's talk. The next society meeting is Nov. 29.