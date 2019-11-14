CREVE COEUR — The disappearance of a suburban St. Louis woman has now been reclassified as a homicide, and her husband is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell was last seen early Tuesday leaving her home in central St. Louis County. Her abandoned car was found less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away later that day.

St. Louis County police say Rothwell’s 28-year-old husband was arrested Wednesday at their home on suspicion of murder and evidence tampering. Charges had not been filed as of Thursday morning, so The Associated Press is not naming him.

Police did not say what evidence led to reclassifying the case as a homicide.