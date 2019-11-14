Auxvasse Lions Club will hold an America Red Cross blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Prairie Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code AuxvasseMO.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially O negative, B negative and A negative. O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to anyone and is most often used to treat trauma patients, according to the Red Cross.

"Hosting a blood drive coincides with Auxvasse Lions core values of giving back to the community," Lion Donal Knipp said.

He urged eligible donors to donate blood, which could help co-workers, loved one or neighbor.