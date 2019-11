The Friendship Senior Circle of Friendship Baptist Church will hold its Thanksgiving Dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the church dining hall. All seniors are welcomed to come.

The Friendship Circle held its most recent gathering Oct. 21. Attending were Jerry and Pat Taylor, Jesse and Alice Edwards, Jerry Wyss, Sheri Beasley, Harold Van Sickle, and Chuck and Patricia Mayes. Nancy Wyss gave the dinner prayer. Carolyn Van Sickle and Karen Wehrman celebrated October birthdays.