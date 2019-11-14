The Mexico branch of General Federation of Women's Clubs will hold a holiday festival starting 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Audrain County 4-H Center. Local performers will sing, dance and play instruments.

Guest performers include Janet's Dance Studio, Kenny Blake, Sarah Gleeson and the Tr-tones, Nancy Gould's Ladies Ensemble and Ella Robertson.

This ticketed event is the fourth festival for the club. A silent auction of holiday decor will be held. Tickets also will be sold for two raffles. The Mexico club supports 15 local charities and causes through its bi-annual Christmas events, the Christmas homes tour, holiday festival and yearly poinsettia and geranium sales.