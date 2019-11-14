Barring any withdrawals, there will primary elections in February for at least two of the four Independence City Council races.

With a week left before the Nov. 20 filing deadline, four citizens have filed in District 3 (generally the southeast portion of the city) and three have filed in District 4 (southwest) for the April 2020 council elections. All four district seats are up for election, and if more than two candidates file there will be a primary election Feb. 4. The council elections are April 7.

Wednesday is the last day to file, and any candidate who wishes to withdraw must do so by Nov. 25.

Incumbent Tom Van Camp and challengers Chris Heitzman and Daniel Hobart have filed in District 4.

Mike Steinmeyer, Kenneth Love, Dan O'Neill and Celeste Matthys have filed in District 3. The incumbent in that district, Scott Roberson, picked up an election packet though that doesn’t necessarily mean a person will run.

Incumbent Curt Dougherty and challenger Brice Stewart have filed in District 2 (northeast). No candidates have filed yet in District 1 (northwest), though incumbent John Perkins has stated he intends to run for re-election and did get a packet.

Others citizens who have picked up packets include:

• District 1: Karl Blair and Bryce Young.

• District 2: Amy Perez, Grant Watkins Davis, Bradley Mudd and Pam Wishon.

• District 3: Kenneth Love, Dan O'Neill, Mike Steinmeyer, Jessica Podhola, Celeste Matthys and Nick Huff.

• District 4: Shaun Gondran, Joshua Crocker and Catie Alexander, Tia Tuala and Robert Cooper.

Podhola and O'Neill have recently run for the Missouri General Assembly, and Crocker ran for the City Council five years ago. Stewart has been a candidate in a variety of city and county elections. Huff is the son of current at-large Council Member Mike Huff.

Under the City Charter, one must gather 100 signatures from registered, qualified voters in the district to file.

Citizens who need to register to vote must do so by Jan. 8, 2020 to vote in the council primary elections. To vote in the general elections, the deadline to register is March 11.

The mayor’s position and the council’s two at-large seats will be up for election in 2022.