The Mexico High School Theatre Department is in its final days of rehearsals for the comedy "Noises Off." The play will be presented 7 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Emmons Hall at the high school. Tickets are $10 and $5 for students through 12th grade.

The play is a farce, which means increasingly absurd events will happen on the stage. It is a three-act play, with the first being the final dress rehearsal for a theater troupe before they take their show on the road. The set then revolves to where the backstage becomes the set and the audience sees the backstage antics of the troupe after they have been on the road for a while. The final act revolves the set back, but the play doesn't quite go as planned.

"I've always wanted to do this show," director and theater teacher Sara Given said. "The musical last year, 'Oklahoma,' had a big set, and magically this [large] set came together as well."

The students are making final adjustments to their movements, timing the set change and generally preparing for opening night. Kaylynn Pehle is having to adjust the most because she is limited in her movement thanks to the recent addition of an arm sling due to a shoulder injury. Several cast members also participate in sports, Given said.

We'll figure out the phone and the sardines and the paper [with the sling]. We'll make it part of your character," Given said while talking with Pehle during rehearsal Wednesday. "We'll figure out how to do it, so we have a Plan B."

Sardines are an integral plot point to the farce. The show is a play-within-a-play where everything that could go wrong, does.