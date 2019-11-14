Missouri Military Academy will host its 78th annual Evensong service 6 p.m., Dec. 7, at Mexico United Methodist Church.

The service is open to the public and is similar to the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at King's College Chapel in Cambridge, England. There will be live readings and performances by the academy choir and chamber wind ensemble.

The Evensong program began at the academy in 1941. Evensong traditionally serves as the joyful start to the Christmas break. The academy first started publicly hosting the Evensong service in 2013.