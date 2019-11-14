Fourteen registered sex offenders were found to be out of compliance with registration requirements as part of a review of all 95 registered offenders in Audrain County.

The compliance check was a joint project with the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Digital Forensics Unit. The check included home address and employment verification, online activity checks, phone numbers and vehicle registrations previously reported to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office by those registering as sex offenders.

The check found 14 county residents were out of compliance and there arrested and were later released per court conditions, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. Those arrested were Charles A. Raynor, William J. Hill, Roger D. Holt, Charles W. McCurdy, Anthony S. Barker, Sam F. Polacek, Timothy A. Chatman, Theodore I. Lewis, Walter J. Maddox, Terry S. Harrison, Cody K. Moore, Joseph L. Jennings, Rochella R. Bland and Danny E. Jennings.