Tami Trabue is the type of person who never looks back. The SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain surgical nurse keeps moving forward and learning. Her dedication to medical care over her 40-plus year career earned her the DAISY Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award last month. June will mark her 42nd year at the hospital.

Trabue was nominated for the award by Ashley Arens, the surgery department's manager. Her professional development and the teaching of others helped secure her recognition from the DAISY Foundation. The foundation was formed in memory of J. Patrick Barnes of California who fought an auto-immune disease, but ultimately died in 1999. The foundation recognition is a way for people to say "thank you" to nurses and their hard work.

Arens also was Trabue's boss when she worked in the Obstetrics department, so she already knew about Trabue's dedication to medicine when writing the nomination.

Trabue is a fixture at SSM having worked there for her entire career. There was no other place she wanted to work, she said.

"I have always been here. Since kindergarten," she said with a laugh. "Right out of high school, to college to here," she said.

Trabue attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, where she received her associates degree in nursing. She now is a circular nurse, helping prepare the operating room and assuring the anesthesiologist and surgeon have everything they need to perform surgeries. She essentially is the patient's eyes, ears and voice while they are undergoing surgery.

"We would be the voice of the patient, because they cannot talk," Trabue said.

Her first two years were on the medical floor caring for a wide range of hospital patients. She then transferred to obstetrics and was part of that department for 39 years. When that department was shut down in February, Trabue transferred to the surgery unit. She plans to retire in roughly six years.

"I hope to finish out in surgery. It's wonderful down here," she said, adding she still helps with obstetrics situations, such as a recent emergency room delivery.

Trabue considers herself a lifer at SSM and first got her interest in nursing thanks to her sister and her mom.

"My sister [was a nurse]. Since she did it, I thought I could do it. My mom always wanted us to be nurses. I fell in love [with it]," she said.

Moving from obstetrics to the surgery unit has been a learning experience. She's no longer on call and doesn't work weekends. Assisting with caesarian section surgeries helped her transition to the surgical unit, she said.

"I like doing surgery. The people I work with are wonderful. [These 40 years] have been great. I have no problems. I have no qualms. It's all been good," she said.

Working in the surgery unit is a way for Trabue to make a new life for herself, she said. She considers her co-workers to be like family, whether it was when she was working in obstetrics or now in surgery. "It's like your second home. [We] work as a team. We get things done and we do our job. They're good at what they do," she said.

The social media reaction to the lifetime achievement impacted Trabue a lot, said Elaina Knipfel, clinical coordinator for the surgery unit. Many were from people who were her former patients when Trabue worked in obstetrics. "She has such a big impact on everybody's life that she didn't really realize that she did," Knipfel said.

Feedback is an important aspect of Trabue's job. The reaction was overwhelming, she said. "I read all the comments on Facebook and on the radio station, I read those too. It just kind of blew me away," she said, choking back tears.

Her family also was proud of the achievement and gave her a lot of hugs, she said.

Learning the new surgical equipment has been a challenge, but Trabue is taking it in stride. You never stop learning when you are part of the medical profession, she said.

The surgery unit made it easy to learn the new equipment like cameras for laparoscopic surgeries.

Trabue also mentors the next generation of nurses and other medical professionals. She participated in Health Occupations Students of America when in high school and current high school participants, and Moberly Area Community College students will sometimes observe surgeries. The high school students can shadow to see if surgical nursing is for them, but they usually serve on post-surgery medical floors, Knipfel said. "I did do [some teaching] on Obstetrics," Trabue said, adding she doesn't have plans to go into teaching post retirement. She just wants to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is already getting the chance to teach. The community college students who shadow at the hospital learn from Trabue from her explaining exactly what is happening with a surgery.

"You have people's lives in your hands when you're doing [this job]," she said. "You have so much back-up. I've always liked surgery and I'm learning new ones. I want to be there. I want to see [them all]."

