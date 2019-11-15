Audrain County Route J will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from one-quarter mile north and south of the South Fork Salt River Bridge for work on the bridge. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

Audrain County Route HH will close 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday 3 miles west of U.S. Highway 54 to 5 miles east of Audrain County Route M for culvert work. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.

Audrain County Route AA will close 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday around 2,500 to 2,700 feet south of Highway 54 for railroad maintenance. Audrain County Route B also will close 8 a.m. Monday around 4,450 to 4,700 feet south of Audrain County Route K for railroad maintenance. The route will reopen 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Audrain County Route KK will close 8 a.m. Wednesday around 2,800 to 4,000 feet west of Highway 54 for railroad work. The route will reopen 4 p.m. Thursday. Drivers should find alternate routes during the closures.

All work is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled. For more information, contact Missouri Department of Transportation customer service at 1-888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/northeast.