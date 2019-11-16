Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched Saturday to a bomb threat in the 6400 block of West Highway 40, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were informed that a passenger aboard an interstate bus had found a writing indicating a bomb was on the bus, the department said. The bus driver then stopped at the 6400 block and contacted law enforcement.

The Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad responded and conducted a search of the bus, but did not find a bomb or similar device, the release stated.

After about two hours, the bus was able to return to the road and the business was able to return to normal, the department said.

No other information was provided.