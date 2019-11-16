A trial is set to begin Tuesday in the Jan. 1, 2018, killing of Anthony Warren at Waffle House in a case where prosecutors are seeking a lengthy prison term for a man who did not fire the fatal shot.

Matthew C. McMillan, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The murder and assault charges are class A felonies, which carry a potential sentence of 10 to 30 years or life in prison. McMillan is charged in the assault as a prior and persistent offender to add time to his sentence if convicted.

Anthony Warren, 30, was killed, and another man was severely wounded during the incident, which took place just before 2 a.m. at the restaurant near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Range Line Street.

The fatal round was fired by a security guard who felt threatened during a fight between McMillan and another man, according to court filings.

The trial is scheduled for one day, even though Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski has endorsed more than 80 potential witnesses, including the Signal 88 security guard, Robert Moses. McMillan is also scheduled for a second trial, on unrelated charges of burglary and domestic assault, the same day.

Video surveillance footage captured the shootings, which began with a brief argument between the first shooting victim, who survived, and a man later identified as McMillan, according to a probable cause statement written by Columbia Police Department Officer Steven Wilmoth. The statement was filed in the case of Jaylon D. Freelon, who pleaded guilty in June 2018 to misdemeanor evidence tampering in connection with the shootings.

During the confrontation, McMillan allegedly pulled a gun from his pants, which he and the victim then struggled over, the statement said. While the men struggled over the gun, it went off and shot the victim in the leg, the court filing states.

Freelon admitted hiding McMillan’s gun and was sentenced to five months in jail and released after being given credit for time served. Freelon is also listed as a potential witness in Tuesday’s trial.

As the two struggled, Moses attempted to intervene, according to official accounts. Moses told police the restaurant patrons then started to “encroach” on him and he believed them to be a threat. He said in order to protect himself and other customers he fired his weapon, striking Warren, who later died at a hospital.

A SnapChat video filmed from outside the restaurant and provided to the Tribune in January 2018 by the Warren family shows Moses using his right arm to hold and struggle briefly with another man. The man escapes the guard’s grasp, and hops out of frame away from the guard. The end of the video appears to show the guard taking a step back and reaching for his hip or behind him with his right arm.

There were no other patrons visible near the guard and the man he was struggling with.

Warren was not involved in the initial disturbance. Moses has not been charged.

A Tribune review of city documents early in 2018 showed Moses failed his city firearms shooting test four times before he was finally issued his armed guard license by the city.

Anyone wanting to become an armed guard must submit an application and pass a written exam and shooting test, with standards determined by the police chief. Department records indicate Moses passed the written test with a score of 76 percent, and the shooting test with a .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun.

He also failed the shooting test four times in a row with a 9mm SCCY CPX-1 handgun, according to the department roster. Armed guards are only allowed to carry the weapon they use to pass the shooting exam, according to city ordinance.

Family members filed a lawsuit in January 2018 claiming negligence by Waffle House, franchise owners Ozark Waffles, Signal 88 Security and Moses, resulting in caused Warren’s death. A trial in the civil case is scheduled for July.

