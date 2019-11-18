Teachers in Mexico School District 59 and St. Brendan's Catholic School were recently awarded $20,305.76 in grants by the A+ for Mexico Education mini-grant program.

Teachers can apply for grants up to $3,000. The program received 41 grant applications, with 19 awarded. Applications are rated independently by three anonymous judges. School and teacher names are removed from grant applications before they are judged.

Grant funds come from individual donors, businesses, local foundations and the United Way. The program was started in 1991 by a group of citizens who wanted to support teacher classroom needs.

Grants were awarded to classrooms at Mexico High School, Eugene Field Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, St. Brendan's, Mexico Middle School McMillan Early Learning Center and Hart Career Center.

Jennifer Warbritton received a grant to purchase for the high school a Spanish language classroom library of mini novels of varying reading levels to accommodate all levels of Spanish.

Lori Younker of Eugene Field used her grant to purchase an early literacy and reading fluency book series, Hooked on a Book. Elaine Hansett of Eugene Field and Hawthorne purchased the fraction kits, Making Fractions Real Through Modeling, for her third- through fifth-graders.

Kindergarteners at St. Brendan's will learn about the development of an egg to chick through the grant awarded to Michelle Crawford.

Stacey Ellison will help students with Open Books, Open Minds, an English program focused on reading comprehension and understanding differences. Amy Harris at Hart Career Center will help students learn more about robotics through LocoRobo Voyage. St. Brendan art teacher Rachael Kerr will help students through the Growing into the Art program.

Physical Education students at St. Brendan's will learn about Archery from teacher Shannon Graziano. English Language Arts teacher Julie Duncan at the middle school will help engage new or reluctant readers with reading comprehension through graphic novels. Preschool students at St. Brendan's will use Little Einsteins materials purchased by teacher Brandi Cross. She also will help with student's fine motor skills, basic life skills and concepts, such as communication and conflict resolution with The Cozy Classroom.

Mexico Middle School math teacher Becky Schafer will use The Classroom Escape to apply math content to another level of problem solving for her students. Pre-kindergarten students at St. Brendan's in Selena Ramsey's class will learn about all types of art, including instrumental music with her Exploring the Arts plan. She also will help with student problem-solving skills and social interactions through the school's learning centers. McMillan pre-kindergarten teacher will focus on teaching sensory and fine motor skills through Ready to Learn.

Hawthorne math teachers Robin Friedrich, Brandon Eick, Mariah Medina and Miriam Hyde will help students understand math in concrete, pictorial and conceptual ways with Math Manipulatives.

Title I teacher Sue Nixon at Eugene Field will work on family reading literacy through Let's Take the Lead and Everyone Read where all family members will have to read together.

Hawthorne first-grade teachers Emily Dodd, Jessica Brown and Alex Stuckenschneider will work on problem solving through Fluency with Firsties.

Hawthorn fifth-grade teacher Robin Friedrich will use sensory tools to improve student focus and participation.