Audrain County Medical Society will hold its next meeting Nov. 26 at Brick City Buffet and Grill. It was previously reported the meeting would be held Nov. 29. The Mexico Ledger regrets the error.

The society recently welcomed five high school students interested in a career in medicine to its Oct. 15 meeting. They all heard from Dr. Michael Hosokawa, professor and senior associate dean of education at the University of Missouri medical school, spoke about the problem-based learning curriculum used at the medical school since 1993.

A business meeting was held after entertainment provided by Jason Yancey and his daughter, Tori, of Perry.