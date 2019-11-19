The third hour nutrition and wellness class at Mexico High School, known as the Regular Foodies, recently learned about the health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables. As part of the the lesson they made a fruit pizza. It is recommended to not use more than four types of fruit on the pizza.

Fruit Pizza

Pizza ingredients

1 roll sugar cookie dough (room temperature) 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened 1/3 cup sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla Fresh or canned fruits

Glaze ingredients

2/3 cup sugar 2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 cup orange juice

Directions for pizza

Spread cookie dough on a greased large pizza pan sprayed with Pam. Bake at 375 degrees for eight to 10 minutes. Mix cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Spread on cooled crust. Arrage fruit, starting in very center of dish and working out in circles of fruit.

Fruits to use may be blueberries, peaches, strawberries, bananas, kiwis, pitted cherries, canned pineapple, canned mandarin oranges or grapes. All must be well drained if not fresh fruit. Peaches, kiwis, bananas and strawberries need to be sliced in thin to medium size slices. The grapes and cherries need to be cut in half.

Glaze pizza and refrigerate.

Directions for glaze

Mix glaze ingredients in saucepan. Bring to a boil on stove until thick. Cool and then spread with pastry brush over fruit. Cover fruit well or they will brown. Keep pizza refrigerated until ready to serve. Refrigerate and cover leftovers.