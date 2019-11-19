Pearl Motor Co. owner George Huffman has sat on the board of the Missouri Auto Dealers Association for some time. He now will lead it as chairman for the next year.

Huffman’s appointment was a welcome, albeit unsurprising decision, he said.

"It got on the board many years ago, and then I got on the executive board and you work your way up through the executive board for Missouri Auto Dealer's Association," he said.

Huffman will oversee association needs and programs, along with its advocacy and government lobbying. The association is utilized by dealers for lobbying, any car title issues and its workers’ compensation fund.

"There's about 630 actual dealers. Most of them are new car franchises of all brands, but there are a few used car dealers that are members," Huffman said.

The association also recently merged with the Missouri Power Sports Dealers and Missouri Recreational Vehicle Dealers associations. The dealers of cars, four-wheelers, motorcycles and large RVs or trailers are now under the same umbrella, Huffman said.

"That was kind of new this year. The RVs don't have a lot of representation in Jeff City for the organization as far as anything legal or help. We've kind of merged all that under our Missouri Auto Dealers Association umbrella," he said.

While the association does conduct lobbying efforts, that is not the association's main focus. "It's definitely there to keep an eye on our industry and keep our franchise laws strong and intact because that helps the consumer," Huffman said.

Missouri has the Motor Vehicle Franchise Practices Act, which lays out licensing requirements for becoming a franchised seller of a particular vehicle or multiple vehicle brands. A franchisor is the auto company, while a franchisee is granted permission to sell brands of vehicles and can be independent from the auto company. Huffman, for example, is the owner of the independent Pearl Motor and sells Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brands, among others. Those automakers do not own his dealership.

Franchises, unlike direct sales, help with competition and vehicle pricing, he said. He offered Tesla as a vehicle brand that prefers to conduct direct-to-customer sales rather than selling through franchised dealers.

"The franchise system works for the consumer. If you don't like my price, you can go somewhere else. If you don't like Tesla's price, you can't go anywhere else," he said.

Tesla was licensed by the Missouri Department of Revenue to sell vehicles in 2013 despite not having a franchise dealership. When modifications to the act went through the General Assembly in 2015, Tesla argued that the act is for manufacturers and its affiliated dealers. Tesla won a court case in 2017 allowing it to sell directly to consumers, without a franchise.

The auto dealers association works to build the next generation of dealers. The association had a recent golf tournament to support the NextGen program. The Association also supports nonprofits, such as the Missouri Special Olympics, by providing a vehicle raffle.

As chairman, Huffman will be in communication with the association's CEO Doug Smith at least weekly. He'll also travel to the various auto dealer districts for their meetings and help address any other issues that arise, he said.

"It's a strong organization and a good organization. We [tend] to not have a lot of issues. We'll have a couple big meetings per year and a few district meetings per year and the weekly conference calls," Huffman said.

The association is there for whatever the dealers need, he added. "It's just nice to have this honor, especially for a small dealer like myself, just to have the position," he said.

