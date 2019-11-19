A Mexico and Rush Hill teen were arrested Saturday after they allegedly shot at a deer from a truck at about 6:48 p.m. near a house on Audrain County Road 913, south of Mexico.

Audrain County Sheriff's deputies reportedly learned Jakob Bradley, 17, of Rush Hill, and Matthew Harrison, 17, of Mexico were in a red, Ford F-150. A witness followed the truck, which was reportedly involved in a crash on Audrain County Road 965, striking a fence. The truck reportedly left the scene of the crash and the witness lost sight of the vehicle, according to a department news release. Discharged shell casings were found the 14000 block of County Road 913.

Deputies located the truck and conducted a vehicle stop at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of Missouri Route D. Deputies continued the investigation and seized a .270-caliber bolt-action rifle and ammunition from the truck. They also recovered a .22-caliber handgun reportedly discarded in the 14000 block of Audrain County Road 942.

Bradley was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. He also was issued citations from the Missouri Department of Conservation for attempting to take a deer from a public roadway, attempting to take wildlife with the aid of artificial light and attempting to take deer after shooting hours.

Harrison was cited for attempting to take deer from a public roadway and attempting to take wildlife with the aid of artificial light. The crash on County Road 965 was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests/charges are possible.